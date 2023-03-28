Watch: Jackson Goldstone second at Red Bull Cerro Abajo Guanajuato

The talents of Jackson Goldstone have no bounds, it appears. After stealing a few downhill national titles, the Syndicate’s young Canadian flew down to Mexico for the first-ever Red Bull Cerro Abajo Guanjuato. Goldstone ended up finishing second to urban DH specialist, Colombia’s Camilo Sánchez, a wildly impressive feat for the first-year elite racer.

Guanajuato was the third and final stop in Red Bull’s Cerro Abajo series, after stops in Vlparaíso, Chile and Medellín, Colombia. With Goldstone only racing the third event, he was not in contention for the overall title. That went to Colombia’s Juanfer Vélez.

Watch Goldstone, Sánchez and third-place finisher Felipe Agurto’s race runs below.

Top 3 Runs from 2023 Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo

Goldstone was also tapped by Red Bull to do the course preview for Cerro Abajo Guanajuato. The Canadian appears at ease as he squeezed through tight doorways and flies off of huge rooftop drops.

Watch Jackson Goldstone’s course preview of the 1.2-km Urban DH course in Mexico below

Jackson Goldstone: Guanajuato Course Preview