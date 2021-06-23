Watch: Jesse Melamed’s bronze medal race run from EWS Val di Fassa

Enduro World Series racing seems to get more technically demanding every year, but it’s not all downhill. Stage 3 of the 2021 EWS season opener featured a brutal mid-stage uphill sprint. Jesse Melamed’s shared his on-board footage from Wednesday’s racing, showing just how hard a mid-race climb can be.

Melamed raced to third overall in Val di Fassa, continuing his impressive run of results from 2020.

Watch the full stage below, or skip to 2:45 for almost 90 seconds of sprinting uphill. That’s in the middle of an eight minute race stage!

Jesse Melamed: What a Real EWS Climb Looks Like! Stage 3 Race Run – Canezei, Italy

