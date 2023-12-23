Watch: Lachlan Morton’s emotional ‘The Divide’

Lachlan Morton attracted a fair bit of attention – and controversy – over the summer when he took took aim at Mike Hall’s long-standing Tour Divide record.

The EF Pro Cycling racer has brought considerable attention to bikepacking through his adventures, like the Alt Tour and Colorado Trail FKT attempts, Everesting record runs and more. All, of course, thoroughly documented by EF’s media crew.

It is the later that stirred up controversy around Morton’s Tour Divide ride. The semi-unwritten rules of bikepacking state that riders aiming for an FKT can receive no outside support. That includes visitation and media documentation. Which means Morton’s attempt to match Hall’s 2016 record of 13 days, 21 hours and 51 minutes, was unofficial at best the moment it started. Morton isn’t the only rider to get caught in the contradictions between high profile riders attempting routes and needing to provide some service to their sponsors. Lael Wilcox has found herself stuck in similar controversy. But Morton’s Divide ride might be among the most public instances.

But The Divide is about so much more than just a record. Morton sets out to prove a different way of riding the route is possible. And, of course, there’s the massive physical and emotional toll of trying to ride a two week route like the Tour Divide at race speeds.

The Divide: Lachlan Morton

It’s 100 miles to the next gas station, 100 miles from the last one. It’s 100 miles from anywhere, to anywhere.

And it’s the bucket list ride that Lachlan Morton spent years dreaming about.

Starting in Banff, Alberta, Canada and ending 2,671 miles later in Antelope Wells, New Mexico, USA, the divide route is as beautiful as it is rugged, as ambitious as it is empty. During his two weeks on the trail, Lachlan felt more scared, more cold, more capable, and more alive than ever.

