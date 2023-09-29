Watch Live: Junior Downhill World Cup racing from Snowshoe, W.Va

World Cup racing is back in North America for two rounds, starting with Snowshoe, W.Va. That means two things. First, there are more North Americans racing without the travel costs of getting to Europe. Second, it’s way easier to take advantage of the new, free race coverage offered this year.

That coverage starts Friday, Oct. 29 with the junior men’s and women’s downhill World Cup. There are a fleet of Canadian juniors qualified for Friday’s finals. That includes Bodhi Kuhn of Rossland, B.C., who is in contention for the overall title.

Racing starts at 9:40 a.m. Pacific / 12:40 p.m. Eastern. Way more reasonable viewing hours than the European races. You can watch below live or, if you happen to be working mid-day Friday, on replay.

Watch Live: Junior Downhill World Cup – Snowshoe, W.Va

Free coverage continues on Saturday with the elite men’s and women’s downhill semi-final (finals are paid viewing on GCN+ in Canada) and on Sunday with the under-23 XCO racing (again, elite XCO races are paid).