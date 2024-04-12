Watch live: Under-23 World Cup XCO – Mairiporã, Brazil

The 2024 World Cup season is finally getting underway this weekend and, after a long winter of waiting, Canada’s fastest are in Mairiporã, Brazil for the occasion. Whether or not you’ve subscribed to FloBikes for the elite races, you can stream the under-23 XCO live, for free, on YouTube.

This year’s schedule sees the under-23 men race on Saturday, the same day as the elite XCC races. The under-23 women get their chance to race on Sunday, before the elite men’s and women’s XCO events. Under-23 XCC racing takes place on Friday, but that category, first introduced in 2023, is not yet broadcast.

Under-23 XCO World Cup Schedule: Mairiporã, Brazil

U23 men: 10:25 a.m. (PST) Saturday, April 13

U23 women: 5:55 a.m. (PST) Sunday, April 14

Live feed: Under-23 Men’s World Cup XCO

Live feed: Under-23 Women’s World Cup XCO