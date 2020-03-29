Watch Miranda Miller keeps perspective in “Home Bound & Down”

What is it like to watch your competitive season slowly disappear in front of you? For downhill-turned-enduro racer Miranda Miller, it’s a chance to find perspective.

The Squamish, B.C. racer was set to start her second full season on the Enduro World Series. After learning lessons, as well as scoring solid results in her first year with Kona, Miller was rearing to go for year two. Then coronavirus hit.

Instead of focusing on missed races, Miller is focusing on finding perspective. She’s slowing down and taking the time to savor the home-town trails she usually misses while racing, and appreciating how lucky we all are to ride bikes at all.

Settle in, slow down, and Stay Home with 2017 downhill world champion Miranda Miller.

Miranda Miller: Home Bound & Down

From Kona:

“Feeling strong and fast coming out of an amazing off season, Miranda Miller was looking forward to a full season of putting her hard work to the test—like every other EWS racer.

But in the past few weeks, the global health crisis that is COVID-19 has forced a lot of change. Cancelled races are far from the most important issue facing us these days, with overloaded medical systems, economic crisis, and with social distancing measures and other mandates coming from governments and health authorities every day.

At this point, it’s hard to know what’s going to happen next, how long it will take for this pandemic to play out, or how many people will be affected and to what degree.

“Not that I’ve ever taken it for granted, but at this time in my life, it’s really hitting home how lucky I am. My one outing of the day is going to be riding my bike, and then the rest is going to be inside. A lot of my friends around the world can’t do that… so right now, I’ve been trying to really appreciate that I can go outside and ride.” – Miranda Miller

Miranda is lucky enough to live somewhere that she can access trails in a safe way that doesn’t impact others, and with much of the race season cancelled, she’s adjusted her approach to riding to suit these difficult times. For Miranda, there’s little to do but take life day by day, adapt as she goes, and take joy in appreciating what we still can.

Filmed, produced and edited by Peter Wojnar

Huge thanks to SORCA (Squamish Off-Road Cycling Association) for maintaining an incredible public trail network. Music: Long Road Home [Crack Skippy]”