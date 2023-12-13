Watch: ‘Nothing’s like Utah’

Missing old-school freeride? Brage Vestavik and Jaxon Riddle are right there with you. The Norweigan and Utah-raised riders grew up on a healthy diet of re-watching old VHS tapes (maybe) and are leaning into the NWD vibes hard. Tyler McCaul happens to be one of the early freeriders, at least in the U.S. and the veteran guides the two young senders on their quest to hit big lines in Utah.

Nothing’s Like Utah is a not-so-little side-project created during the filming of Nothing’s For Free. It led, of course, to Vestavik being the first rider to repeat Bender’s iconic Jah Drop.

What’s Marzocchi say about its all-time trio?

While Freeride Entertaiment was out filming their Nothing’s for Free film, Marzocchi riders Brage Vestavik, Jaxson Riddle, and Tyler McCaul linked up on a classic Utah freeride road trip. Between campfires, beers, and questionable RV driving, we find the three of them hiking big lines while exploring what the new world of Utah Freeriding means to them.