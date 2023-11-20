Watch Peter Sagan absolutely eat dirt on his MTB when training

Even the best can make mistakes, as Peter Sagan showed when training on his MTB on Saturday. Multiple Slovakian DH champion Simona Kuchyňková was riding behind the former road world champion when Sagan hit a rock and went over the handlebars in an endo.

Three-time world champion Peter Sagan (Team TotalEnergies) retired from the WorldTour circuit after the 2023 season, but he will ride off-road in 2024. He will ride some road races in his final year, but his focus will be the XCO race at the Olympics.

Sagan has raced twice at the Olympics, at the road race at the 2012 London Olympics, and then on the mountain bike at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro games. At Rio, after much anticipation, he had an early flat and would settle for 35th. Perhaps in 2024 he can end things on a high note and get that Olympic medal to add to an already impressive palmarès.

The multiple green jersey-winner was fine after he hit the deck, even making sure Kuchyňková caught the crash on video.

On Instagram, one commenter said that Sagan wasn’t hurt seriously because of the way he fell. “By the way, that’s a great falling technique. When he went over the handlebars, his hand was stretched forward, but he immediately pulls it back towards his body and roll the body, softening the impact and preventing wrist injury. That’s one of the difference between amateurs and pros,” Risayogi Sitorus replied.

Check it out below.