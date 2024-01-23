Watch: Peter Sagan is XC training in S. Africa with Nino Schurter

When Peter Sagan lined up for 2023 cross country mountain bike world championships, even he admitted it was more of a retirement tour than a real race effort. The Slovakian was just in the midst of ending off his last season on the road before fully committing to mountain biking leading into the 2024 Olympics.

Now, Sagan looks like he’s fully into mountain bike mode. The three-time road world champion is in South Africa for early season training. While down there, he met up with ten-time elite mountain bike world champion Nino Schurter for a training ride.

Sagan looks like he’s up to speed and right back into the technical side of cross country racing, roosting corners and hitting jumps with Schurter. While Sagan’s clearly stoked to be back to his mountain biking roots, he’s still hedging his bets as far as actually being competitive if he races in Paris this summer. With the likes of Tom Pidcock, Schurter and possibly Mathieu van der Poel, the men’s XCO could be one of the more spectacular races at the 2024 Games.