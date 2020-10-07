Watch: Sam Hill is back on a downhill bike

Sam Hill may spend more time on the Enduro World Series than his downhill bike these days, but that doesn’t mean he’s forgotten how to ride one.

With Nukeproof’s Dissent let loose, Hill’s back on the big bike at home in Australia. As you might expect, he’s still rather good at riding it.

Hill’s skill has always been just a bit beyond description, so watch Downhill Driftin’ for yourself for a reminder of just how good it was watching him race DH.

Sam Hill Downhill Driftin’

More from Chain Reaction about Sam Hill:

“What does Sam Hill get up to when he’s not winning back-to-back Enduro World Series titles? He jumps on his downhill bike shining a dust-filled foot-out, flat-out light on what’s been a pretty dark year so far!

Watch this raw edit of the Team Chain Reaction Cycles racer tearing up his local trails on board a Nukeproof Dissent. A perfect reminder of what an incredible rider he is – whatever the bike.”