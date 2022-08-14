Watch: Tomas Lemoine’s absolutely wild jump at Red Bull Joyride

Saturday was the 10th anniversary of Red Bull Joyride – and the first time the event was held after two years away – and both the athletes and crowd were ready for something special. Emil Johansson sailed to a historic win with technical precision and mind-bending combination tricks. But it was Tomas Lemoine who stole the show.

The French rider brought freeride back to slopestyle in the biggest way possible, turning the huge finish-line on-off platform into a truly wild gap jump. The massive Whistler crowd went wild. Lemoine’s high-consequence move didn’t earn as many points as expected so he went back up and did it again on his second run, adding more tricks earlier in his run to earn a place on the podium.

Watch Lemoine’s bonkers gap jump – and runs from Johansson and Timothé Bringer – below.

Unthinkable Slopestyle: Red Bull Joyride 2022 Top 3 Runs

What’s Red Bull say about its anniversary edition slopestyle contest?

Emil Johansson reigns supreme, Tomas Lemoine does the unthinkable, and Timothé Bringer carves his name into Red Bull Joyride history. Relive the top 3 runs from Red Bull Joyride 2022.

As the world watched closely, the most prestigious event in slopestyle mountain biking delivered. On the closing weekend of the Crankworx Whistler festival, the 10th anniversary of Red Bull Joyride saw 15 of the world’s top slopestyle athletes, over 38,000 on-site fans, and millions more around the world, gather for an iconic celebration of dirt, chains, and progression.

🥇: Emil Johansson

🥈: Tim Bringer

🥉: Tomas Lemoine