Watch: Vanzacs’ ‘Power Hour’

Winter is settling in – quite suddenly in some parts of Canada. Unless you’re out skiing, you’re probably getting your exercise in somewhere indoors. If you’re looking for a little extra motivation to get in the gym or something to watch on the trainer, Vanzacs’ are here to help with. The New Zealand crew’s Power Hour M1 is everything you need to get stoked on getting ready for summer riding.

Cole Lucas, Ed Masters, Dave McMillan and Charlie Makea spend Power Hour ripping down Queenstown Bike Park’s M1. That’s about all you need to know.

Vanzacs: Power Hour M1