Watch: YouTuber’s read mean comments about themselves

There are not many humans in the world that can ride a bike better than Cam McCaul. Or Geoff Gulevich. Or Rémy Métallier. But there are, apparently, all kinds of people willing to tell them they’re doing it wrong. The fine humans at Mahalo My Dude gathered together those three luminaries with 37 other pro riders, YouTubers and creators to read the worst comments viewers left on their YouTube channels. The results are both funny and jarring. Who says that about another human?

Is this blatantly stealing Jimmy Kimmel’s “Celebrities Read Mean Tweets” bit? Absolutely. Is it still funny watching some absolute legends of the sport being told they can’t ride by random internet haters? Also yes.

All these creators roll with the punches like absolute champs, making this a funny watch. But don’t forget, there’s real people on the other side of the internet. Like your mom said so many years ago, if you can’t say anything nice…

Mahalo My Dude: MTB Creators React to Mean Comments