What’s in your bag? Packing essentials for every type of ride

Nothing is worse than being caught in the woods unprepared. That can be anything from not having tools to fix a mechanical, not having enough food to avoid a bonk or not having the layers to stay warm. But what do you really need to bring on every ride?

Here’s our guide to what essential items you need in your bag, without carrying around excess ride. Since not every ride is the same – you don’t need everything for a bikepacking quest on a quick after work lap – we’ve broken the recommendations down into three segments. Short rides, longer rides and epic or backcountry adventures. We’ve built this list from years of learning what you really don’t want to forget, hopefully it will help you be more prepared when the unexpected happens!

Quick laps and fast rides – Osprey Seral 4

For short rides, you really only need a few essentials. Tube, tools, a little first aid kit and snacks. With the Seral’s integrated hydration reservoir, you can carry enough fluid for hot days without adding more weight to your back.

Tools include a pump, multi-tool (with a chain break), tire lever, tubeless plug kit, and a spare valve. Zip ties and a small knife add flexibility for the unexpected, without adding much weight. A minimal first aid kit, since the unexpected can happen any time, plus a couple bars, spare gloves and room for sunglasses. A five dollar bill can be used for emergency snacks, or as a tire boot for sidewall cuts.

Long rides and marathon distances – Osprey Siskin 8 (M) / Salida 8 (W)

If you’re heading out for a couple hours, there are a few more things to add to the list so you have more of a safety net to be self-sustaining along the way. With a 2.5L hydration reservoir and pockets to keep snacks and layers organized, Osprey’s Siskin works well for big rides or marathon races.

For longer rides, add a second tube, CO2, and a Master-Link tool along with the pump, multi-tool (with chain break), tire lever, tubeless plug kit, spare valve, zip ties and knife. Wrapping some gorilla tape or duct tape around the pump can help with random fixes as well.

In addition to bars or gels, there’s room for a proper snack in there – whether that’s a sandwich or specialty sport food. There’s also a garment stash for a compact jacket, warm layer or pads, plus gloves and a scratch-free pocket for sunglasses.

All days adventures, backcountry epics or family outings – Osprey Raptor 14 (M) / Raven 14 (W)

If you’re heading for an all day epic, venturing into the backcountry, you want to have everything you need with you. Same goes if you’re bringing the family into the woods, and need to carry all the snacks and layers to make sure everyone makes it through the ride still smiling. The Osprey Raptor 14 has room for anything you could need and pockets to keep it all organized, including an integrated tool roll.

In addition to everything on the above list, for a big day out we add a proper packable first-aid kit, head lamp or bar light, toe-strap or ski strap, and a little toilet paper. Depending where you’re going, a small bottle of chain lube isn’t a bad idea. From there, you can tailor your essentials to where you’re riding. A proper jacket replaces the packable lightweight shell, plus pads, gloves and extra layers. Plus, real food, since you can only survive on bars and gels so long, and extra snacks.