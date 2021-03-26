Whistler Bike Park sets 2021 Opening Day

Whistler Bike Park is all set for 2021, with an opening day and scheduled hours for the fast-approaching season.

Opening Day 2021

The pioneering Whistler Bike Park is set to restart the lifts for summer on May 21, 2021. Fitzsimmons Zone kicks things off, and will be the only area open to start. Unlike last year, where WPB started with limited hours, Fitz will spin from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM right from the May 21 opening date.

Garbo and Creekside are currently scheduled to follow a month later. Both are planning for a opening on June 12.

The Peak Zone, including access for the Top of the World trail, is still in question. The zone did not open to bikes at all in 2020.

Safety measures remain in place

Whistler Bike Park will have many of the same COVID-related safety measures in place for 2021. After testing them out last year, the resort seems satisfied they can continue operating safely in a similar fashion this year. Riders will be required to wear face coverings in all lineups, indoor spaces and on lifts, even when wearing a full-face helmet. Tickets sales are available in advance online, and all in-person transactions will be cashless to reduce touching. Full information on Whistler Bike Park’s safety measures are on the resorts website.

B.C. is still restricting all non-essential travel. While we all miss the bike park, it does not quite fall under the banner of “essential travel.” Provincial Health Orders are always changing to reflect the current status of the province, though. Here’s hoping by May 21 (or well before that) travel restrictions will allow more Canadians to get their bike park fix in Whistler.