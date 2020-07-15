Whistler’s Creekside opens this Friday

Whistler Bike Park is expanding its operations closer to full capacity with the re-opening of the Creekside zone. After a successful partial opening on June 29, which limited mountain bike service to the Fitzsimmons and Garbanzo zones, Vail Resorts is now confident it can safely open more terrain.

The Creekside bike park opens to riders Friday, July 17, 20202.

Like the main village, Creekside will see a limited opening. Physical distancing and face covering requirements apply, and all WB outlets are still cashless. Additionally, bike rentals will remain restricted to the main village.

RELATED: Finn Iles hits first Whistler Bike Park laps of the season

Creekside will operate from 10 AM to 4 PM, with grab and go food options limited beverage options available from Dusty’s Patio, Can-Ski Creekside, and Starbucks.

Tickets and passes will be available out of Can-Ski retail from 9:30 AM to 5 PM. Whistler is recommending pre-purchasing tickets online to reduce waiting.

RELATED: The new rules for bike park season

Free parking is available on Levels 1 and 2 of the parkade.

Creekside is only opening to bike park use. Sightseeing and hiking access remains limited to Main Village and Upper Village areas.

Full details on Whistler-Blackcomb’s safety requirements, including face coverings in line and on chairlifts, are available on the bike park website.