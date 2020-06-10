Want Kurt Sorge’s Red Bull Rampage bike?

Canada appears to be winning its fight with coronavirus, but other countries are not so lucky. As the global pandemic continues to spread, athletes are doing what they can to help. For Kurt Sorge, that’s auctioning off his 2019 Red Bull Rampage bike.

The Nelson, B.C.-based freerider and three-time Red Bull Rampage winner is auctioning his lightly used Polygon to raise funds for Adetco. The charity is working to provide food for people in rural areas of eastern El Salvador as the Central American country extends its lockdown due to COVID-19.

Kurt Sorge – Red Bull Rampage bike raffle

RELATED: Kurt Sorge in Emmy-winning ride down an active volcano

Whoever wins the auction not only gets Sorge’s Rampage-ridden Polygon, but also a jersey signed by the man himself.

You can bid on Sorge’s Rampage bike at the auction page.

If you’d like to donate directly to Adetco, you can do that as well without bidding on the bike.

Kurt Sorge is currently tied with Brandon Semenuk for most Rampage wins. The Nelson rider took top honours at the Utah freeride competition in 2012, 2015 and again in 2017 to become the first three-time winner. Semenuk joined Sorge on the leader board with his 2019 win. That added to wins in 2008, when Sorge was second to Semenuk, and 2016.

RELATED: Watch: Kurt Sorge’s ultimate BC shred session

Watch for Sorge in the upcoming Teton Gravity Research feature, Accomplice.