Winning Runs: Lenzerheide World Cup downhill

Two runs. Two winners. The fastest riders on track at the Lenzerheide World Cup downhill.

On the women’s side, Myriam Nicole, once again a world champion and enjoying her reign. On the men’s, a thrilling ride to redemption after a tough season for Loris Vergier.

Watch both their full runs from Switzerland below.

Tight Times in Switzerland: Winning Runs – UCI Downhill World Cup Lenzerheide

From Red Bull

The deceiver. Lenzerheide showed few signs of dramatic racing as riders walked the track last Thursday. After a couple of days unravelling the puzzle, we soon realized how wrong that perception would be… The high-alpine resort churned out the drama today as Myriam Nicole and Loris Vergier take the win on Swiss soil for one of the most nail-biting Downhill World Cups of the year.

Women:

1st: Myriam Nicole

2nd: Tahnee Seagrave

3rd: Vali Holl

Men:

1st: Loris Vergier

2nd: Loic Bruni

3rd: Thibaut Daprela