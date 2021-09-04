Winning Runs: Lenzerheide World Cup downhill
Watch the two fastest riders on the mountain from a thrilling race in SwitzerlandPhoto by: Bartek Wolinksi / Red Bull Content Pool
Two runs. Two winners. The fastest riders on track at the Lenzerheide World Cup downhill.
On the women’s side, Myriam Nicole, once again a world champion and enjoying her reign. On the men’s, a thrilling ride to redemption after a tough season for Loris Vergier.
Watch both their full runs from Switzerland below.
Tight Times in Switzerland: Winning Runs – UCI Downhill World Cup Lenzerheide
From Red Bull
The deceiver. Lenzerheide showed few signs of dramatic racing as riders walked the track last Thursday. After a couple of days unravelling the puzzle, we soon realized how wrong that perception would be… The high-alpine resort churned out the drama today as Myriam Nicole and Loris Vergier take the win on Swiss soil for one of the most nail-biting Downhill World Cups of the year.
Women:
1st: Myriam Nicole
2nd: Tahnee Seagrave
3rd: Vali Holl
Men:
1st: Loris Vergier
2nd: Loic Bruni
3rd: Thibaut Daprela