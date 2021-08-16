Winning Runs: Maribor World Cup downhill

Dusty dry conditions made for thrilling racing at World Cup DH #3, but two riders stood out as the fastest in Slovenia. With the Maribor track running fast, times were tight. Loris Vergier and Myriam Nicole both still managed to pull out more than a full second advantage over the next fastest rider.

Watch Nicole and Vergier’s phenomenal winning runs from Maribor below.

Dusty Downhill Racing in Slovenia – UCI Downhill MTB World Cup Maribor