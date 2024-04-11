Bike Check: The XC whips of the 2024 World Cup
What are the top pros racing this weekend in Brazil?Photo by: UCI Mountain Bike World Series / YouTube
World Cup racing is finally back, with the 2024 season kicking off in Mairiposã, Brazil this weekend. What are the fastest pros on the planet planning on racing?
Canadians to watch when World Cup racing returns in Mairiporã, Brazil
Dive into bike checks with Evie Richards, Kate Courtney, Lars Forster, Jordan Sarrou and more. Then tune in from Friday to Sunday to watch as Canada’s fastest try to prove themselves on the world stage.