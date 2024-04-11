Bike Check: The XC whips of the 2024 World Cup

World Cup racing is finally back, with the 2024 season kicking off in Mairiposã, Brazil this weekend. What are the fastest pros on the planet planning on racing?

Dive into bike checks with Evie Richards, Kate Courtney, Lars Forster, Jordan Sarrou and more. Then tune in from Friday to Sunday to watch as Canada’s fastest try to prove themselves on the world stage.

2024 World Cup XCO race bikes