World Cup course preview and track walk: First look at Leogang

World Cup downhill is back and kicking off with a course that caused all kinds of consternation for riders last year. Leogang, Austria overhauled its downhill track for 2020 world championships, adding a steep woods section to the high-speed bike park flow of years past. And then it snowed, and rained, and chaos reigned.

How will the track fair in dryer conditions? Organizers in Austria have fine tuned last year’s track, but the bulk of it remains. There’s already heavy mud as of Thursday’s timed practice runs, but nothing like what riders faced last year.

Watch the course walks and Thibault Daprela’s track preview below to get caught up on what’s back – and what’s new – in Leogang ahead of World Cup #1

If Daprela, Commencal/Muc-Off’s junior world champion and elite podium finisher in 2020, is having trouble staying on track, this weekend’s racing should be hectic.

Thibault Daprela – UCI World Cup #1 – Leogang – GoPro Track Preview

The Syndicate – Leogang World Cup 2021 – Track Walk

Peaty and Greg Minnaar weigh in on what’s what in Austria.

Wyn TV – DH World Cup Leogang Trackwalk

Wyn Masters is back with his improvised microphones, checking in to see what the riders think about the track in Leogang.