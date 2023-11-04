Writing history with Nino Schurter

After a years-long quest, Nino Schurter finally surpassed Julien Absalon to hold the record for more elite men’s XCO World Cup wins this season. In storybook fashion, the Swiss sensation captured his record-setting World Cup win at home, in Lenzerheide.

As the 2023 season wraps up, UCI World Series is looking back at this historic moment.

Writing History: Nino Schurter

What’s the World Series say about Schurter?

Nino Schurter, the greatest of all time, rewrote the history books at the start of this year in his hometown of Lenzerheide, Switzerland to claim his 34th UCI Mountain Bike Cross-country victory!

There is no one like Nino Schurter. We sat down with the Swiss hero to understand how it felt to smash the history books!