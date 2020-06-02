Wyn Masters brings freeride to Munich

Only Wyn Masters can have this much fun with a portable ramp and a mostly empty city.

The GT Factory Racing downhiller is set up in Munich, Germany for the time being. There, Masters is taking the mini-ramp to new heights.

Munich may not be known as a hotbed for freeride, but Masters shows that you don’t need big mountains to get big air. Walkways, fences, and any other small change in elevation are all opportunities for a huge gap or massive #manualmonday.

Wyn Masters Munich Gaps Vol. 1

From Wyn Masters:

“With plenty of time on my hands during the lockdown and a lack of good stuff to ride where I am based here in Munich, Germany. I was lucky enough for MTBHopper to send me a foldable backpack ramp to ride and off I went scoping some Gaps around the city, this is Volume one of my Munich Gaps series”