Wyn TV dives into all-new Leogang world champs downhill course

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been a little bit scared for my first run at a World Cup course.”

Wyn Masters is back in Leogang, Austria for world champs. While Leogang’s been on the World Cup circuit for nearly ten years, the 2020 course looks very different than years past.

Add in some mud, and the new sections could make for a very difficult race come Sunday. Especially when the forecast calls for snow!

Wyn TV checks in with the top pros for their thoughts on Leogang 2020 UCI mountain bike world championships downhill course. Loïc Bruni, Vali Höll, and Canada’s own Mark Wallace, who might be trying a new race strategy on Sunday…

Wyn TV – World Champs, Leogang – Track Walk

After Wednesday’s track walk session, the juniors were already out for their first practice session early Thursday. Finn Iles’ new teammate, U.S. junior Christopher Grice, looks to be handling the treacherous conditions no problem.