Yoann Barelli’s Earth Day call to action for mountain bikers

Yoann Barelli is stoked on many things. Mountian biking, hitting big jumps and nature. To help keep the latter pristine this Earth Day, the Sea-to-Sky based enduro and freerider is asking for mountain bikers to pitch in and do their part.

Barelli is continuing his mission, started last year, to clean up his own neighbourhood. He, along with friends, has been cleaning up the roads and highways between Squamish and Whistler. The sheer volume of trash, mostly discarded from passing cars, that Barelli’s collected is astonishing.

Cleaning up his own community, and cleaning up after cars isn’t Barelli’s only action. He’s also switched sponsors to more green-friendly brands. He’s joined Colorado-based Guerilla Gravity bikes, in part due to their use of recyclable “Revved” carbon fibre construction.

Picking up trash, though, is something everyone can join in. And Barelli is asking us all to help out:

“On this day, earth day 2021 I’m asking everyone of you to do something that will make a positive change in the environment.

We all depend on Mother Earth, and are some pretty lucky bastards to have landed on this planet, look at beautiful it is, its wild life, nature, forests, deserts…

I feel like the right to play everyday has to be earned. So let’s commit to give back, everyday, before or after playing, let’s do something positive”

Picking up a bit – or a lot – of roadside litter is an incredibly easy way for us to contribute as individuals. We like Barelli’s idea, and we’ll be collecting any waste we see on our ride tonight!

A U.K. initiative, Trash Free Trails, has issued a similar challenge to riders, asking us to pick up and pack out any trash we find on our trails while riding. From wrappers and energy gels to any litter left behind by other users, its easy to grab some garbage and keep riding.