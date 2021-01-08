Yoann Barelli partners with Guerilla Gravity citing environmental concerns

Yoann Barelli is on a big environmental kick lately. Between shooting episodes of his web series, Into the Gnar, he’s spent the last year riding closer to home, when that was still a choice, and wandering the highways between Squamish and Whistler collecting a dismaying pile of trash tossed from vehicles.

Now Barelli is bringing that environmental consciousness to his riding. The Sea-to-Sky-based freerider announced his partnership with Guerilla Gravity today. The Denver, Colorado-based bike brand makes its frames in house. Its “Revved” carbon fibre frames are also 100% recyclable, a rarity in the world of cycling.

“When you are in an environmental journey, at some point you feel like it’s time, more than ever, to walk the talk. And that’s exactly what I felt last year,” Barelli shared in making his announcement. “I wanted to work with a partner that was manufacturing in North America and thinking seriously about their environmental impact.”

Barelli is the first high-profile athlete to work exclusively with Guerilla Gravity.

In addition to being recyclable, GG claims its frames are more impact-resistant than traditional carbon fibre construction. This means the frame will last longer before needing to be recycled.

So far, Barelli is riding the Gnarvana. The 160-mm-travel 29-er is the Denver brand’s biggest bike. You can watch him ride the Gnarvana in his welcome video below.

Welcome to GG, Yoann Barelli

The frame partnership isn’t Barelli’s only news. He also announced new partnerships with similarly environmentally-minded brands Industry Nine, PNW Components and North Shore Billet.