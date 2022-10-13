Yoann Barelli vs an 11-year-old in Squamish

Ex-enduro racer, Sea-to-Sky personality, coach and freerider Yoann Barelli is quite good at bikes. Other than a handful of local pros, there’s not many riders of any age that can keep up with him on Whistler’s tech and Squamish gnar. So an 11-year-old that can hold his wheel? That’s amazing.

The 11-year-old in question happens to be Barelli’s step son, Owen. But still, it’s wild that the kid is riding with one of best around. The youth these days are riding hard!

Yoann Barelli: My Step Son Owen is a Beast!!!

What’s Barelli say about his little shredder?



I went for a little ride with my step son Owen last sunday and I’m super punped to show you how he rides !!!

Lots of the kids in the Sea to Sky are following some biking programs, Owen does DFX in the Whistler bike park coached by Flavio and Instinct development that is more race oriented.

But at this age biking should be for fun and giggles only ( or big sends and ice creams hahaha).