YT rolls out super-limited “Blaze” edition bikes

YT is blazing into 2021 with three new, burlier builds of its more popular bikes. If you liked the Izzo, Jeffsy or Capra but wanted … more, the German direct-to-consumer brand has your back. YT is offering all three Blaze-edition bikes in extremely limited numbers, though. So if you want to get lit this year, act fast.

Each Blaze-edition YT combines the same carbon fibre frames with upgraded suspension and drivetrains from RockShox and SRM. Each of the 250 available Izzo Blaze bikes up the suspension travel to 140mm front travel, over the original 130mm, along with a more trail-oriented parts selection.

REVIEW: Making friends with the YT Jeffsy 29 CF Comp

“We are always looking for opportunities to improve our products,” says Markus Flossmann, Founder YT Industries. “The IZZO Blaze itself is a result of direct feedback we have received since the launch last April. The Blaze model range offers riders from all riding backgrounds a high-end riding experience.”

IZZO Blaze adds travel and top-end suspension

YT’s first short travel trail bike is just a year old, but the Izzo is already getting a major – if limited edition – upgrade. The lightweight, snappy bike ups its front travel from 130mm to 140mm via a tougher RockShox Pike Ultimate. In place of the featherweight, Forekaster tires are trail-worthy Maxxis Minion DHR II tires, wrapped around DT Swiss M1900 Spline wheels. Climbs will be a little bit easier with a SRAM GX Eagle 52T drivetrain, offsetting the slightly heavier tires, while SRAM G2 RSC brakes slow the whole thing down, when you want to. In place of a remote lockout, RockShox Deluxe Ultimate shock focuses teh Izzo Blaze’s 130mm rear wheel travel on providing a balanced, and fun ride.

RELATED: Enter the Izzo: YT’s new trail bike

JEFFSY 29 Blaze – High-performance suspension for big days and big descents

YT’s ever-popular Jeffsy also gets a bump in suspension performance for the big-wheeled version of the all mountain bike. A two-tone silver frame contrasts the sharp red of RockShox Lyric Ultimate fork. Out back, RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate rear shock is even more capable for longer descents and more refined suspension tuning. All this makes for a bike that will still handle long rides, but is even more capable of long descents than the original Jeffsy.

Capra Blaze 29 – The Goat goes full enduro

YT’s Capra is already very gravity focused. With the Capra Blaze 29, the GOAT goes full enduro. Front travel is a burly 170-mm via RockShox stout Zeb Ultimate fork, while a RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate keeps the back end moving smoothly, no matter where you’re riding. Since enduro goes both ways, YT adds SRAM’s wider-range GX Eagle 52 drivetrain alongside SRAM Code RSC brakes. DT Swiss E 1900 Spline wheels and a meaty Maxxis Assegai / Minion DHR II tire combo hold traction over the sketchiest terrain.

While there’s 250 Izzo Blaze bikes shared between Canada, U.S.A. and Australia, the Capra Blaze and Jeffsy Blaze are more rare. Only 150 of each will be offered to the same market region, with the same amount split between the European market.