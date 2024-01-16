YT Capra gets bougie with Öhlins-equipped Core 5

YT is stepping up its Core line of Capra bikes. The German brand is introducing the Capra Core 5 in a 29″ or a MX configuration. Kitted out with a high-end line of race-ready parts, the Core 5 aims to be a race-ready endure rig out of the box.

The Core 5 starts with YT’s Ultra Modulus carbon fiber frame. This shaves weight off YT’s standard High Modulus carbon without cutting strength. The Core 5 remains the same Capra as always, with 165mm of rear wheel travel for the 29″ or 170mm on the MX. There’s size-specifc chainstays on both to keep the rider weight balances from size S to XXL.

YT rounds out the Capra frame with a TM6000 water bottle and Crank Bro.’s SOS Tube Stash (with tire lever and plugs for fixing tubelss flats).

Capra Core 5: Gold rush

True to the Core 5’s race ambitions, YT sets up this Capra with Öhlins’ RXF38 M.2 fork, with its triple-chamber air spring, and with the TTX18 damper. Highly adjustable, race proven and matched with the Öhlins TTX M.2 shock out back. It’s set up with two separate shock tunes: one for sizes S-L and a separate tune for the XL and XXL models.

SRAM XO Transmission wireless shifting and Code RSC brakes highlight a durable Capra Core 5 build kit. Crank Bro.’s Synthesis Enduro Alloy rims with Industry Nine 1/1 hubs give lightening-quick acceleration via 90 points of engagement. Maxxis Assegai and DHR II tires, in the burly Double Down casing grip prioritize real-world durability over minor weight savings on the shop floor. A Renthal Fatbar/Apex cockpit, ODI Grips and YT’s Postman V2 dropper post round out the build kit.

What does YT Industries have to say about the Capra Core 5?

“If conquering rowdy terrain at speed is the objective, choose CAPRA CORE 5 for top-of-the-line enduro performance. From its hard-charging Maxxis Double Down tires to the proven SRAM X0 Transmission drivetrain and Öhlins suspension – there’s no hiding this model’s intentions… it’s all about going Fast. As. F**k.”

These all-out Capra Core 5 models are available directly from YT now. Both 29 and MX run for $9,000 in Canada.