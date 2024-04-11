Review: YT expands Trail apparel line into protection

YT, the German direct-to-consumer brand, is tired of only selling bikes. After introducing a line of apparel last year, YT is adding knee protection and gloves to the mix. Like the brands bikes, the new protective wear is straight-forward and generally done quite well.

YT Trail Knee Mesh back with a broad calf band for support Minimalist branding Lightening bolt silicone grippers result in some funny patterns on your legs Long enough to overlap with most shorts. But not so long they feel like leg warmers

YT: Trail Knee Protectors

The most interesting element of YT’s latest release is the Trail Knee Protectors. A lightweight design uses flexible and thin D30 Ghost padding. There’s minimal branding, which YT says is to make sure the pads appeal beyond riders that already own one of their bikes. That’s a good call, as on performance, the knee pads are thin and breathable enough for extended pedalling and fit easily under even tight trail pants, so you don’t have to choose between having knee coverage and comfort.

With a mostly mesh back and wide calf elastic, the Trail Knee’s are reasonably breathable and stay in place. The wide upper-thigh bands use elastic silicone grippers in YT’s lightening bolt design, which is a funny imprint to have on your leg when you pull the pads off but does the job to hold them in place. There’s enough fabric above the knee to reach to most shorts without feeling like leg warmers. The D30 is even removable for washing, which should extend the life of these pads longer than some other minimalist knee guards.

YT offers four sizes: small, medium, large and XL, and the knee pads only jet black. They’re available for USD 60.00. They are, unfortunately, not currently available through YT’s Canadian site.

YT Trail Glove YT Trail Glove YT Gravity glove is more durable With D30 Ghost knuckle protector And the added security of velcro strap

YT Trail and Gravity Gloves

There are two new glove options on offer. The Trail glove is lighter and thinner, though with a wide neoprene sleeve to help hold them in place. The index finger and thumb use smartphone conductivity thread, so you can still use your phone while riding. Like the knee pads, the have minimal YT branding. In grey or black, that makes these a nice, understated glove.

The Gravity glove is similar, but with durable ripstop fabric and a row of D3O Ghost padding on the knuckles. A velcro strap adds additional security, though the gloves are plenty tight to start with. They only come in black, and in five sizes from XS to XL.

The Trail gloves are comfortable on the bike, and breathable enough that I didn’t mind long climbs in them. I found the length a little short on both gloves, though, even on the XL and the fit is very snug. The fit might relax a bit with more wears but the gloves definitely aren’t getting longer. They felt secure, so this isn’t a huge problem for short sleeves in summer. Wearing them with any long sleeve will likely leave a gap of exposed wrist.

Trail gloves retail for USD 20.00 while the added protection of the Gravity glove is USD 30.00. Again, through YT USA, but not yet in Canada.