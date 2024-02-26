YT Industries launches Decoy 29 and MX Core 4 e-MTBs

On Monday, YT Industries introduced the Decoy 29 and MX Core 4 e-MTBs, as part of its Core and Uncaged model lineup.

The Decoy 29 focuses on all-mountain performance with a 145 mm rear travel and 458 mm chain stays for steep climbs. It features a RockShox ZEB Ultimate fork, VIVID Ultimate rear shock with advanced technology, Hayes Dominion A4 brakes, and a 12-speed SRAM GX Transmission driven by a Shimano EP801 motor. The bike rolls on Crankbrothers Synthesis EMTB rims with Maxxis Minion DHF/DHR II tires and is equipped with a blacked-out Renthal Apex cockpit, ODI grips, YT Postman V2 dropper, and an SDG BEL Air saddle.

Decoy Core 4 MX is designed for enduro-style trails with a mixed wheel setup. It incorporates Öhlins’ RXF38 M.2 fork and TTX M.2 coil shock, offering size-specific spring rates for optimal performance.

The bike features Hayes Dominion A4 brakes with 220 mm/200 mm rotors, Shimano XT 12-speed Hyperglide+ shifting, and robust Maxxis Assegai and DHR II tires in Double Down casing. The Crankbrothers Synthesis E-MTB 2 wheels provide reliability and trail feel, complemented by the Renthal Apex cockpit, ODI grips, YT Postman V2 dropper, and SDG BEL Air saddle.

