YT Jeffsy Primus adds 27.5″ to 24″ and 26″ options

YT initially launched the Jeffsy Primus as a youth bike, offering it as a 24″ or 26″ version of its popular Jeffsy trail bike. Now, the Germany direct-to-consumer brand is adding a 27.5″ option to the Primus line.

With the new wheel size comes a slight shift in how YT describes the Jeffsy Primus. Going by height, YT now says the Primus line fits anyone 135 cm – 165cm (or 4’5” – 5’5”). The core audience for this 150-mm travel bike is still young riders, but now that includes taller youth, and anyone under 5’5″, since the Jeffsy Primus is tested to the same standards as the bike it’s named after.

YT Jeffsy Primus 27 27" wheels cover a wider hight range YT Jeffsy Primus 26 returns to the line As does the YT Jeffsy Primus 24

2023 Jeffsy Primus 27

The third addition to the Primus line runs a full 150mm of travel to take on anything from bike park to all-mountain riding. RockShox Lyrik Base fork and Deluxe Select rear shock handle suspension. ODI grips anchor an e*thirteen cockpit while SRAM SX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain with 165mm cranks keeps the Primus moving. YT uses its own 125-mm Postman dropper, while SunRinglé supplies Duroc 35 rims with Maxxis’ classic combo DHF and DHR II tires connecting the bike to the ground in all conditions.

YT offers the Jeffsy Primus 27 for $3,350.00 in Canada. Pricing on the 26″ version is $3,100 while the 24″ model is $2,800.

YT Jeffsy Primus 27: Small Bike, Big Attitude

In this video our Young Talent shredder 16-year-old Lennox Zimmermann headed to the bikepark to test out the new Jeffsy Primus 27. Even the weather couldn’t stop the #goodtimes from flowing.