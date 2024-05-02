YT adds all the options to Tues MK4

14 years after first introducing its Tues downhill bike, YT Industries is back with the Tues MK4. The newest version adds all kinds of options. There are five sizes, adjustable head angle, adjustable and size specific chainstays and the option to run 29″ or MX wheels.

The new bike lands just as YT Mob racers are arriving in Fort William for the first DH World Cup of 2024. One rider on the new Tues is none other than Vali Höll, the reigning world and World Cup champion.

“After riding the TUES MK4 for the first time, I instantly fell in love – it felt like home to me. It’s very playful but is also a stable platform once you give it some beans. There are a lot of possibilities to change the setup, and its versatility makes it quick to adapt to and go fast on “

– Vali Höll, 2023 World Champion

2024 YT Tues MK4: Frame & Features

There are a whole suite of changes to the Tues to cover. First, YT moves the Tues to match the five-size run that the rest of its bikes follow. Each size, from small to XXL will work with matching 29″ wheels or a mixed 27.5″/29″ MX setup. Reach grows by about 20mm increments between sizes, from 430mm for S up to 510 fo the XXL.

All Tues frames are made of carbon fiber, and roll on 200mm of rear-wheel travel via YT’s V4L suspension linkage.

To allow riders to switch between MX and 29″ wheels, YT uses a new Flip Link. This lets riders switch between the wheel sizes without needing to buy, or switch in any extra frame parts (you still need the second wheel, of course).

YT also includes a geometry adjustment via flip chip. This shifts headtube angle BB height at the same time. Head angle moves between 63.2-degrees and 63.5 while lifting or lowering the BB by 5mm.

Finally, YT grants Tues MK4 adjustable length on the size specific chainstays. There are two chainstay lengths, not five, though. Size S-L frames use one chainstay, which gives the option between short (438mm) and long (443mm) settings in MX and 440mm and 445mm in 29″ configuration. XL and XXL models have the option to switch between 448mm and 453mm in MX and 450mm and 455mm in 29″.

Other frame details include the move to SRAM’s Universal Derailleur Hangar (UDH) and replaceable shock hardware. YT also joins the exodus away from pressfit BBs back to a threaded interface. The headset standard (EC49/ZS56) is also compatible with a range of aftermarket reach adjust headsets for riders that want to father customize their Tues.

YT Tues: Pricing and availability

There will be two Tues models available to start with. The Core 4 is the top-end, factory kit build. It comes in a shell white colour covering its Ultra-Modulus carbon frame and an array of high end parts. The Core 4 runs for $8,500 in Canada (USD 6,000) and comes in either MX or 29″.

YT drops the Tues Core 2 down to $5,600 in Canada (USD 4,000) but its still the same Ultra-Modulus carbon fiber frame hiding under the fog green paint scheme. There’s a parts kit that’ll get you to the races, from RockShox Boxxer Base fork and Super Delux Select coil shock to SRAM GX DH drivetrain and DB8 brakes. Again, the Core 2 is available with 29″ or MX wheels out of the box.

Both Tues MK4 models are available now directly from YT.