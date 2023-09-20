Best affordable mountain biking apparel for fall 2023

With the fall mountain biking season here, many riders are looking to update their clothing to better deal with the cooler conditions. Unfortunately, not everyone has an unlimited budget for fall-specific apparel. So, in an effort to help you save some money while you spruce up your autumn riding kit, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best mountain biking apparel deals for fall 2023.

Best for riders seeking a technical jersey for mild fall weather.

7mesh Roam Long-Sleeve Shirt A lightweight long-sleeve jersey. Buy Now - $89.95

Constructed with a recycled polyester fabric, the Roam Long Sleeve Shirt delivers the comfort and UV protection riders demand in less extreme fall conditions. The shirt provides excellent breathability, dries quickly, and has UPF 50 sun protection. 7mesh also adds a Polygiene treatment to ensure the shirt will not retain odours. Sophisticated patterning allows for additional on-the-bike comfort. 7mesh’s unique warranty offers the repair or replacement of your gear if it’s damaged within the first 30 days of purchase.

Best for riders seeking additional wind and weather protection.

Rapha Trail Windblock Bike Jersey A technical jersey for windy conditions. Buy Now - $93.93 (30% Off)

The Windblock Jersey is an excellent addition to your fall riding apparel quiver. Much of the jersey’s performance can be attributed to the savvy combination of performance-oriented fabrics. The garment’s body consists of a wool blend material with a windproof and tear-resistant nylon front panel. This construction delivers the weather protection riders require during cool, breezy rides. For the sleeves, Rapha uses a hard-wearing nylon that provides snag resistance and durability. The addition of a small amount of Elastane in the sleeves ensures unrestricted mobility on the bike.

Best for riders seeking a performance-oriented long-sleeve jersey without breaking the bank.

Troy Lee Designs Flowline Long Sleeve Jersey A technical jersey at an affordable price. Buy Now - $68.99

The Flowline long-sleeve jersey is designed for riders who want almost all the performance of super-high-end jerseys but would rather have money left at the end of the month to pay the rent. The Flowline is built with a wicking and quick-drying finish, has a Bluesign-certified TLD Dura Knit fabric and features a roomy cut for comfort both on and off the bike. This simple, minimalist construction provides all the real-world performance most riders need at a refreshingly accessible price.

Best for enduro and trail riders seeking maximum head protection.

POC Kortal Race MIPS Helmet A technical feature-filled helmet at an exceptional price. Buy Now - $209.94 (25% Off)

The Kortal is packed with safety features that will appeal to serious riders. POC starts by using a MIPS Integra system that provides greater rotational impact protection when compared with more conventional MIPS liners. POC also includes a twICEme NFC medical ID system that allows you, via an app, to upload emergency contact info, as well as your critical medical history. In an accident where you may be knocked unconscious, first responders can simply scan your helmet and access this vital information. If you are venturing into more remote terrain, you’ll also appreciate the RECCO rescue reflector that aids search teams in locating you in case you are lost or unable to communicate. More conventional features include a break-away visor, an internal aramid bridge for strength and puncture protection, and generously sized vents for efficient airflow when riding in warmer weather.

Best for riders seeking technical fabric performance with old-school flannel esthetics.

Flylow Handlebar Tech Flannel A warm, technical top for cooler fall conditions. Buy Now - $95.00

Built with a quick-drying polyester, the Handlebar Tech Flannel delivers the warmth and wicking performance required during cool weather riding. The top’s roomy fit layers easily over a base layer, while the flannel’s looks won’t seem out of place when you stop at the brewery for those post-ride hydration beers.

Best for riders seeking additional protection during cooler rides.

Built with a lightweight and windproof ripstop nylon fabric, this jacket delivers exceptional wind protection and breathability while retaining a laudable degree of durability and tear resistance. The jacket features an adjustable hood (in case the weather really takes a turn for the worse). Its ergonomic patterning ensures comfort and mobility both on and off the bike. Finally, the jacket packs into its own chest pocket, allowing you to affix the jacket to your frame with the included storage strap.

Best for riders look for top-of-the-line features at a more accessible price.

POC Axion Race MIPS Helmet A trail and enduro riding helmet with excellent protection. Buy Now - $149.94 (25% Off)

The Axion Race delivers many of the features found on POC’s higher-end helmets, but at a more affordable price. POC starts by spec’ing a MIPS Integra system. This is a step up from traditional MIPS liners, as the Integra system provides increased rotational impact protection. Riders will also appreciate less-technical features like a shock-absorbing, break-away brim and compatibility for goggles, sunglasses, and an action camera. Finally, large vents allow for increased cooling airflow, while the extended coverage on the back provides full head protection.

Best for riders seeking additional leg protection during cooler rides.

Built with a lightweight technical stretch fabric, the Ranger bike pants provide the weather protection and freedom of movement necessary for fall trail riding. The pants had a slim profile that helps reduce snags from the drivetrain or the trail, while the adjustable waist closure ensures a comfortable fit even if you shed or gain a few pounds.

Best for riders seeking durability, comfort and unrestricted movement.

Troy Lee Designs Lilium Bike Pants Rugged form-fitting pants for women. Buy Now - $129.00

With their form-fitting patterning and burly four-way stretch, the Lilium pants are a solid choice for long, challenging fall-season trail rides. The pants feature a unique low-profile dual hook-and-loop waist adjustment that provides a snug yet comfortable fit. Riders will also appreciate the three zippered pockets that offer plenty of storage for small essentials, as well as the fabric’s UPF 30+ sun protection rating.

Best for riders seeking additional lightweight and highly compact weather protection.

Leatt MTB Trail 1.0 Jacket A minimalist jacket for damp and windy conditions. Buy Now - $150.00

The MTB Trail 1.0 jacket is the perfect choice for long rides where the weather may take a turn for the worse. The jacket is constructed with a durable four-way stretch fabric that is highly wind- and water-resistant. No, it won’t keep you dry in a full-on deluge, but it will protect you from a light drizzle as you high-tail it home. A minimalist hood fits under a helmet and provides additional weather protection. The jacket can be stuffed into its own pocket, creating an easy-to-carry package that you can take with you on every ride.

