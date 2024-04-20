Emilly Johnston flies to her first XCC World Cup podium in Araxa

A new World Cup venue returned the same under-23 XCC winner, but with a few new podium finishers. Comox, B.C.’s Emilly Johnston (Trek Future Racing) landed her first XCC World Cup podium on Friday, finishing second in the u23 women’s short track race.

It adds to a sensational start to the year for the young Canadian. Friday’s second place follows just five days after Johnston made her way back to a u23 XCO World Cup podium in Brazil at the season opener in Mairiporã.

Kira Bohm (Cube Factory Racing) repeats her victory from Mairiporã last weekend. Carla Hahn (Lexware) makes it two German racers on the under-23 women’s XCC podium.

Ella Macphee 17th for Pivot Cycles-OTE

On the men’s side, Riley Amos (Trek Factory Racing) and Bjorn Riley (Trek Future Racing) repeated their 1-2 finish from last Saturday’s XCO in Mairiporã, this time in the u23 men’s XCC. The two U.S. racers were joined on the podium by Luke Wiedmann (Thomus Maxon).

Cole Punchard (Pivot Cycles-OTE) earned a top 10, placing seventh. Zorak Paillé, also on the Blue Train, followed in 20th.

Racing in Araxa continues Saturday with the u-23 men’s XCO and elite XCC races and Sunday with the under-23 women’s XCO and elite XCO events.