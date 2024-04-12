FMBA, Crankworx and riders resolve slopestyle strike

After staging a dramatic last-minute walk-out during Crankworx Rotorua, the first Diamond-level stop of the 2024 season, the men’s slopestyle field is ready to get back to competition.

The riders, FMBA (Freeride Mountain Bike Association) and Crankworx made good use of the time between Rotorua and the upcoming Crankworx Cairns weekend to sit down and talk about the rider’s issues. It appears enough progress was made that the men are ready to return to competition in Cairns.

Crankworx Cairns slopestyle is scheduled for May 16.

Male slopestyle athletes’ statement

“It’s a step in the right direction, and now with having amplified representation in the FMBA, we are looking forward to the rest of the 2024 season.

The issues the riders had have been solved or are being looked at to find a solution.

We look forward to seeing everyone in Cairns and we can’t wait to have full season of events approaching.

Together we plan to create a better sport now & for the future.”

FMBA Statement:

“The Freeride Mountain Bike Association (FMBA) and Crankworx have reached an agreement with the male athletes, allowing the men’s Slopestyle World Championship to take place as planned for the remaining 2024 FMB World Tour Season. After having the time to meet for a series of conversations, it became evident that the FMBA, serving as the sport’s governing body, the athletes, and Crankworx as the series organizer, share unified and aligned goals, and are working together to ensure the sport’s sustainability, and making the SWC events more accessible for upcoming riders.

These discussions facilitated the identification of underlying issues and concerns on both sides which have been addressed in a collaborative and productive manner. As a result, a consensus was reached that not only addresses the immediate needs of the athletes but also places a strong emphasis on the long-term viability and sustainability of Slopestyle as a sport.

A foundational baseline established by the FMBA and Crankworx early in these negotiations was the commitment to gender equality: all agreements reached with the male athletes are to be extended to the female athletes, also ensuring their perspectives and requirements were considered throughout the process.”