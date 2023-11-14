How to actually save money on Blck Friday

As U.S. Thanksgiving weekend approaches, the racket around Black Friday is reaching its raucous crescendo. If it all seems a bit louder than usual this year, it could be because the cycling industry – already dealing with overstock and lagging sales – is seizing the traditional holiday sale season with both fists to try to clear out as much gear as possible. Or the algorithms on whichever social platform is your preferred poison are getting better.

While this isn’t a sign of good times for the bike industry (or anyone employed in it) it could be a good opportunity for riders to save a little cash. And saving a little cash is always nice, especially when we are feeling the financial crush a bit more than usual. But it is just as easy to get suckered in by the promise of big discounts and end up spending more than you might have if you’d just avoided Black Friday altogether.

Here’s our guide to how to actually save money on bikes on Black Friday

1) Stick to the staples

One way to take advantage of sales is to stock up on the gear you know you’ll use. Look for discounts on replacement parts and wear items like drivetrain parts, tires and brake pads that you already use, but know won’t last forever. It’s not the most exciting thing, sure. But having a spare of your favourite tire is never a bad thing. And can save you money, and the stress of hunting for a last-minute replacement at full cost the next you tear a sidewall right before a race or vacation.

2) Close enough isn’t close enough

Avoid rationalizing deals on “close enough” items just because they’re on a discount. If you’re a 34 and you buy shorts in 32 or 36 because they’re on sale, there is a chance they might work. But, more likely, they’ll sit in your closet and you’ll end up buying a set of 34s.

3) Know what you want before you start shopping

Like going to the grocery store, start Black Friday sales with a list of what you actually need. If you know you need to replace a busted set of wheels, bald tires or bagged drivetrain, sales are a great opportunity to get that inevitable replacement done at a better price

4) Don’t get drawn into unnecessary upgrades

Often the “biggest” discounts are on the most expensive bikes/parts. But 50 per cent off a top-end part is often still more expensive than 30 per cent off a mid-range part. If you wouldn’t normally pay the premium for top end parts, make sure you do the math to make sure “saving more” is actually costing you less.

5) Try something new or treat yourself

So most of this list is, admittedly, not really leaning into the instant gratification and pure adrenaline rush of sale shopping. But sometimes a sale should be just that: a way to have fun. If you’ve been dying to try a new brand of tires or treat yourself with that Kashima upgrade, you might as well do it during a sale. Then it stings less if the tires aren’t as amazing as you’d dreamed, or the gold version doesn’t actually feel twice as good. I should probably add something responsible about starting with a budget, but whatever. You do you.

6) Invest in tools

Unless you’re one of the tool-obsessed amateur wrenches out there, spending money on tools isn’t as fun as spending money on new bike parts. But good tools can save you money in the long run, especially if you work on your bike regularly. There’s less chance of breaking something while trying to fix it, stripping bolts with bad tools or trying to take on a big project with a mini-tool that is really just meant for quick fixes on the go.

7) Pause and think (a.k.a. don’t believe the hype)

To counter an overly hot real estate market, B.C. recently created a three-day “cooling off period” for home sales to help protect buyers from getting over-committed to something they can’t afford. Black Friday is, functionally, the opposite of that. It’s a short sale promising massive, limited-time deals that demand that you act now. Now! NOW! But, with online sales and a good sense that there is actually quite a bit of stock out there this year, you can self-impose your own cooling off period before you press the buy button. An hour, a half-hour, or even just walking away for 10 minutes can be enough to take the shine off of that once-in-a-lifetime best-deal-ever.

8) Don’t buy anything

Instead of getting caught up in the consumer rush of Black Friday, take the time to fix what you already have. That could be something free, like cleaning your dirty drivetrain and washing your bike, or finally taking your bike in for a tune-up and overdue suspension service. Sometimes a little TLC is all it takes to make your old ride feel good as new!