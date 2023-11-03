Nova Scotia MTB trails vandalized

The Gore Trails, an extensive hiking and cycling trail system, was vandalized and the organization wants to find out who did it.

Tracking down whoever did it

On Thursday, the group posted about the incident on Facebook. “If anyone knows who did this, please let us know and/or report it to the RCMP,” it read. “Last night someone spun up the event grounds at the Gore Trails, #2001 Hwy 202 in Gore.The Gore Trails is a nonprofit MTB and hiking trail system open to the public year round and run by a big team of volunteers.”

Serving hikers and cyclists for 30 years

The Gore Trails are located within a sustainable woodlot that is a part of Courthouse Hill Farm’s property. It’s an operational farm in East Hants. Over the past three decades, with the support of the Blois family and the collaborative efforts of the mountain biking community, several kilometers of singletrack mountain biking trails suitable for all skill levels have been constructed.

Motive unclear

It’s unclear how many, or why drivers did the damage. “These grounds are mowed regularly with events and group rides happening weekly. Damage like this is disheartening and will take time and work to repair the field,” the post continued. “This has been reported and any information you may have about this would be appreciated.

If you have any information, you can send an email to Epay.empiretrails@gmail.com