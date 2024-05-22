Three stars are returning to animate the Nove Mesto XCO World Cup this weekend

When the World Cup cross country series returns to Nove Mesto this weekend, a trio of big names will make their 2024 debut. Two rounds deep into the 2024 season, world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, 2023 World Cup winner Puck Pieterse will shake up the elite women’s racing. Reigning Olympic gold medallist and reigning world champion Tom Pidcock will throw his hat back into the men’s race.

Where things stand

Before returning to Europe, the 2024 World Cup season started with a double-header in Brazil. One weekend in Mairiporã was followed immediately by a weekend in Araxa. The two brand-new courses delivered absolutely thrilling racing both weekends, across men’s and women’s racing.

Men’s standings

On the men’s side, Christopher Blevins (Specialized Factory Racing) and Simon Andreassen (Cannondale Factory Racing) earned the XCO wins. For the Dane, it ended a long drought of World Cup success with a dramatic sprint victory. That win came at the expense of Victor Koretzky. The Specialized racer was leading in Araxa when a dropped chain late in the last lap forced him into a frantic chase. While the Frenchman managed to pass several riders, he couldn’t out-kick Andreassen at the line.

Koretzky leaves Brazil with the World Cup overall lead, though, thanks to a pair of XCO second place finishes and an XCC win in Araxa. Andreassen, Blevins, Filippo Colombo and Jordan Sarrou are all within 20 point of each other for second place.

Carter Woods (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) is the top Canadian on the men’s side, sitting 17th overall in his debut elite season.

Women’s standings

On the women’s side, Brazil was a battle between 2016 Olympic gold medallist in Rio, Jenny Rissveds, and the U.S. riders. Rissveds (Team 31 Ibis) landed the opening win in a tactically brilliant race against Savilia Blunk (Decathlon Ford) and Haley Batten (Specialized Factory Racing). One week later, it was Haley Batten finding redemption, and her first elite World Cup XCO win with a mix of tactical smarts and absolute power in Araxa.

That puts Batten in the lead overall, though Rissveds sits just seven points behind in the standings. With two podiums, Savilia Blunk is third overall, followed by Alessandra Keller and Evie Richards.

Jenn Jackson leads the Canadians in 15th after two impressive races, including leading the women’s XCO briefly before being slowed by a flat tire and cracked rim.

The returning champions

Three very high profile sat out those Brazil rounds, though. Puck Pieterse chose to race on the road with Alepcin Deceuninck. Tom Pidock did the same with Ineos Grenadiers. Pauline Ferrand Prevot chose to race and train closer to home.

Those three names represent three of the biggest in mountain biking right now. Tom Pidcock upset Nino Schurter to win 2023 XCO world championships in Glasgow, Scotland. He’s also building up towards a defence of his cross country mountain bike gold medal from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. The multi-talented Ineos rider also has a long history in Nove Mesto. He’s so confident at the Czech World Cup he called his win in 2023, and then backed it up. That was his third-straight XCO World Cup win at the venue. He’ll be going for four this weekend.

Pieterse was the breakout star of 2023. After a strong under-23 career, the Dutch racer moved up to elites and quickly asserted her dominance. Pieterse won three of the first four XCO World Cup rounds, then added two more podiums on her way to winning the overall title in her debut elite season.

Ferrand-Prevot is, of course, one of the most decorated female cyclists of all time. The 12-time world champion, including 2023 XCO world title, is always a threat for the win at any race she lines up for. PFP is targeting one of the few accolades to elude her so far in her illustrious career: Olympic gold. The 2024 Games are in her home country of France this summer, so the Ineos racer will be looking to show her form in Nova Mesto. While she didn’t race the opening World Cup rounds, Ferrand-Prevot did win the European XCC championships in Romania. A crash in the XCO meant that title went to Pieterse.

Bring on Czech

Those three should shake up an already thrilling World Cup season. Racing starts Friday in Nova Mesto with the under-23 short track cross country (XCC). While that’s not broadcast live, the rest of the weekend will be. Elite XCC and under-23 XCO races are on Saturday, May 18. Elite XCO and junior XCO races take place Sunday, May 19. The first Marathon XC World Cup (XCM) of 2024 also takes place on Sunday.

Elite racing is pay-access viewing on FloBikes in Canada. Under-23 XCO racing is free on the UCI Mountain Bike World Series YouTube Channel.