Carter Woods leads Canadian effort in u23 XCO world championships

Four Canadians lined up for the under-23 cross country races on Sunday. The final day of 2022 UCI mountain bike world championships delivered sun and exciting racing, with Carter Woods putting in Canada’s top result in the u23 racing.

Under-23 men’s XCO

Carter Woods started the under-23 men’s race with the leaders. The Canadian national champion faded off of the front group mid-race. Woods then put in the second fastest final lap to move from 21st to 16th at the finish line. Owen Clark followed in 31st for Canada, Cole Punchard 37th and Noah Ramsay 51st of 96 starters in the u23 men’s XCO.

Martin Vidaurre led for much of the race, as he has for much of the season. But it is Simone Avondetto of Italy that caught the Chilean, put on the pressure to drop him, and rode solo to the win. Avondetto takes the 2022 under-23 men’s XCO world championship title. Mathis Azzaro of France steals silver for the host country fans with Switzerland’s Luca Schatti in third.

Under-23 women’s XCO

In the women’s u23 XCO, Emilly Johnston put in Canada’s top result, finishing 24th. Roxane Vermette added a 30th-place finish.

Line Burquier adds another world championships title at home in Les Gets for the French fans. It adds to the young French rider’s junior XCO world championship titles in years past. Puck Pieterse, The Netherlands’ multi-talented racer takes second with Sofie Pedersen of Denmark in third.

Replay: Men’s U23 XCO – 2022 UCI mountain bike world championships

The UCI has posted a full replay the men’s under-23 cross country race on YouTube. For now, it’s just the men’s. But replays of the u23 women’s race are still available on FloBikes.

Results: 2022 mountain bike world championships – Les Gets, France

Under-23 Men’s XCO

Under-23 Women’s XCO