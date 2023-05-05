What a recent race at the Gorge reveals about the 2023 Canadian XXC and XCO championships

The Gorge in Kentville, N.S. hosted the first XCO race of the season this past weekend, ahead of it hosting the upcoming Canadian XXC and XCO championships in July. While the course raced on Sunday was not the same one that will be used for nationals, it provided a taste of what’s to come.

Lots of climbing

According to Peter Dewar, who organized the race on Sunday, the Nationals course will climb up into the Gorge and will have more climbing than this race. It will also be more technical, using some of the same trails though running some in the opposite direction to Sunday.

Liam Arthur Faubert is a Halifax-based racer for Team Nova Scotia and won the race on Sunday.

“It felt good to push my pace and come out on top,” said Faubert. “It feels good that all the work I’ve put out this winter has come in handy.”

Roots and rocks

Faubert has raced many courses both in and out of Nova Scotia and says that there is nothing quite like Kentville.

“The Gorge is known for being really rooty and really rocky,” said Faubert. “Regardless of what trail you’re gonna ride, it’s gonna be really, really tough on your bike, really tough on your body.”

For those who will be racing nationals this summer, Faubert says to come prepared to “ride your bike hard.”

Philip Moravcik was also in the race on Sunday and said that it was a fun course to ride.

“Bring your technical skills for sure,” Moravcik says for anyone racing nationals.

Faubert is looking forward to the upcoming nationals and is pleased that they will be held in Nova Scotia.

“It’s going to be exciting to see all the riders and all the teams show up and have such a high level event so close to home,” says Faubert.

The 2023 Canadian XXC and XCO championships will be held at the Gorge in Kentville N.S. from July 20 to 23.