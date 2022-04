Pauline Ferrand-Prevot wins World Cup XCC in Brazil

World Cup cross country is off to a flying start in Brazil with two thrilling spring finishes in the Short Track (XCC) races. Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and Alan Hatherly claim the first World Cup wins of 2022 after two stunning events in Petrópolis.

Canadians flock south to Petrópolis

Marc-Andre Fortier (Pivot Cycles-OTE) takes top Canadian honours, with his 22nd place finish in the men’s XCC World Cup. Peter Disera (Norco Factory Team) was not far behind in 28th.

On the women’s side, Jenn Jackson (Norco Factory Team) was the top Canadian woman in 25th. Laurie Arseneault (Canyon MTB Racing) followed in 32nd.

Ferrand-Prevot opens 2022 with a win

After a 2021 season that was not what Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (BMC) had planned for her Olympic year, the French rider rolled into 2022 at full speed. The French rider spent much of the winter training with legendary gravity racer Cecile Ravanel to up her technical riding. That work showed in Brazil, as PVP stormed through the jumps and drops of the Henrique Avancini Circuit ahead of Laura Stigger (Specialized) and Evie Richards (Trek Factory Racing).

Cannondale takes the win

Racing at home on a track that bears his name, all eyes were on Cannondale Factory Racing’s Brazilian, Henrique Avancini. Instead, it was his teammate, South African Alan Hatherly taking the win.

Thomas Litscher (Kross Orlean) follwed in second ahead of Maxime Marotte (Santa Cruz FSA).

Avancini just missed the XCC podium, finishing fourth ahead of Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM). The home town hero will have a second chance at glory in Sunday’s XCO. That race will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV.

Results: 2022 XCC World Cup 1 – Petrópolis, Brazil.

Elite Women

1. FERRAND PREVOT Pauline (BMC MTB RACING) 19:55 2. STIGGER Laura (SPECIALIZED FACTORY RACING) 19:56

+1 3. RICHARDS Evie (TREK FACTORY RACING XC) 19:56

+1 4. MCCONNELL Rebecca Ellen (PRIMAFLOR MONDRAKER GENUINS) 20:02

+7 5. LECOMTE Loana (CANYON CLLCTV) 20:06

+11 6. MITTERWALLNER Mona (CANNONDALE FACTORY RACING) 20:08

+13 7. BERTA Martina (SANTA CRUZ FSA MTB PRO TEAM) 20:14

+19 8. KELLER Alessandra (THÖMUS MAXON) 20:18

+23 9. INDERGAND Linda (LIV FACTORY RACING) 20:19

+24 10. SEIWALD Greta (SANTA CRUZ FSA MTB PRO TEAM) 20:19

+24 11. FREI Sina (SPECIALIZED FACTORY RACING) 20:28

+33 12. DEGN Malene (KMC – ORBEA) 20:28

+33 13. BOHÉ Caroline (GHOST FACTORY RACING) 20:29

+34 14. GIBSON Gwendalyn 20:30

+35 15. LECHNER Eva (TRINX FACTORY TEAM) 20:30

+35 16. TERPSTRA Anne (GHOST FACTORY RACING) 20:32

+37 17. LÕIV Janika (KMC – ORBEA) 20:48

+53 18. GERAULT Léna (KTM VITTORIA TEAM) 20:48

+53 19. MARCHET Giorgia (TRINX FACTORY TEAM) 20:51

+56 20. VON BERSWORDT Sophie (JB BRUNEX SUPERIOR FACTORY RACING) 20:56

+1:01 21. SHORT Isla 21:00

+1:05 22. KOOPMANS Lotte (CST POSTNL BAFANG MTB RACING TEAM) 21:02

+1:07 23. RIEDER Nadine (GHOST FACTORY RACING) 21:04

+1:09 24. KOLLER Nicole (GHOST FACTORY RACING) 21:06

+1:11 25. JACKSON Jennifer (CANYON MTB RACING) 21:10

+1:15 26. COURTNEY Kate (SCOTT-SRAM MTB RACING TEAM) 21:10

+1:15 27. GARCIA MARTINEZ Rocio Del Alba (BH TEMPLO CAFÉS UCC) 21:15

+1:20 28. BELOMOINA Yana (CST POSTNL BAFANG MTB RACING TEAM) 21:27

+1:32 29. CAMPUZANO CHAVEZ PEON Daniela 21:30

+1:35 30. LAST Annie 21:50

+1:55 31. BATTEN Haley (SPECIALIZED FACTORY RACING) 21:51

+1:56 32. ARSENEAULT Laurie (CANYON MTB RACING) 21:56

+2:01 33. MOREIRA LACERDA Isabella 22:03

+2:08 34. TAUBER Anne (CST POSTNL BAFANG MTB RACING TEAM) 22:25

+2:30 35. DETILLEUX Emeline (ROCKRIDER RACING TEAM) 22:29

+2:34 36. TVARUŽKOVÁ Tereza (EXPRES CZ – TUFO TEAM KOLÍN) 22:30

+2:35 37. SOARES CANDIDO Leticia Jaqueline 22:42

+2:47 38. HÄBERLIN Steffi (BIXS PERFORMANCE RACING) 22:49

+2:54 39. FERREIRA DE SOUZA Hercilia Najara 23:29

+3:34 40. CZECZINKAROVÁ Jana 23:45

+3:50

Elite Men