Watch: Jesse Melamed smashes through Derby rocks to find EDR podium.

The first two weeks of World Cup enduro (EDR) racing brought different winners on wildly different courses. After a week of bikepark speed, Derby, Tasmania brought mud, flat-out mid-stage sprints and some wild rock formations.

The second week of EDR also saw the return of Canada’s defending enduro champ, Jesse Melamed, to the podium. While he couldn’t get past a pair of Yeti-Fox racers for the win, Melamed was back on pace in and in third place in Derby.

There’s now a bit of a break until the next World Cup enduro, so why not go back and watch Jesse Melamed smash through Derby rocks on his way to his first podium finish of 2023.

Jesse Melamed: 3rd Place Enduro World Cup – Derby, Tasmania