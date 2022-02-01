BCBR Gravel opens taster “LT” race option

When BC Bike Race launched the Gravel Explorer, the mixed-surface stage race aimed to merge epic and an unrivaled Okanagan experience. But not every rider wants to dive right into five days of racing. For those who want to mix in more relaxing with their epic riding, BCBR is rolling out the Gravel Explorer LT.

While shorter than the XLT by four days, the Gravel Explorer LT isn’t exactly short. The single-day option still spans 91 km, squeezing in 1,600m of elevation gain in the hills above Penticton and Naramata, B.C. In proper wine country fashion, that 91 km includes 20km after the finish line to “slow ride” through the vineyards of the Naramata Bench on the way into town.

The full Gravel Explorer XLT is going strong into its second year as well. The five-day XLT stage race shares a start day with the LT version. BOth roll out on September 25, 2022. The BCBR Gravel Explorer XLT continues serving up its decidedly B.C. version of gravel through to September 29.

Whether you use the Gravel Explorer as your Okanagan experience, a sample of the XLT adventure, or a warm-up for 2023 is up to you. But registration for both events is open now. Space is limited in both events, so book your spot and start your summer of training.