News

The Latest

News

Mountain Biking

Red Bull Formation is back for 2021

Terry McKall May 25, 2021

Casey Brown and Vaea Verbeeck in Utah for Canada at female freeride festival

Gravel

New bike: 3T Exploro RaceMax Boost launched

Canadian Cycling Magazine May 12, 2021

The gravel racer gets outfitted with hub-drive Ebikemotion X35 motor

Maintenance

The inexpensive and handy component most new cyclists don’t know about

Lily Hansen-Gillis May 19, 2021

Save yourself from headaches and greasy hands with a chain catcher

Gear

Wahoo releases new Elemnt Bolt GPS bike computer

Lily Hansen-Gillis May 25, 2021

The updated device now features a colour display and smart navigation

Rides & Events

New Zwift race series showcases ‘lost generation’ amid a second season of cancelled junior racing

Lily Hansen-Gillis May 25, 2021

The four-week, 10 race event will provide a stage for younger cyclists

Health & Nutrition

Recipe: Post-ride vegan scramble

Lily Hansen-Gillis May 25, 2021

Fill up on tofu, turmeric and leafy greens

Training

Hill climbing tips from past and current Canadian Everesting record holders

Lily Hansen-Gillis May 13, 2021

Advice on power, cadence, gearing and training

Current Issue

Plan your Canadian bikepacking adventure

A cross-country ride through two Canadas

Amazing kit for rides in challenging conditions