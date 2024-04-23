Easton Overland celebrates Year 5 with Love Machine

Easton Overland is celebrating starting its fifth year of racing all things off-road, from bikepacking to mountian biking and all kinds of gravel, with a special collaboration. The team’s 2024 podium shirts are being made, and released in a limited run, with partnered with Love Machine Cycling. Easton Overland is also expanding, adding two new riders to a returning roster led by Vancouver Island’s Rob Britton.

Pre-orders for the Love Machine Cycling-made Overland Podium shirt are open now. Notably, a portion of all sales on Love Machine go to PHS Community Services Society, a charitable non-profit that provides housing, healthcare, and harm reduction in Vancouver and Victoria, BC.

Photo: Nicholas Kupiak Photo: Nicholas Kupiak

2024 Easton Overland Roster

Easton Overland’s loose team structure allows each rider to bring their own frame sponsor to the team. Former WorldTour Canadian Rob Britton returns, with Factor Bikes to continue his quest to mix gravel and XC racing with some of the wildest and hardest gravel FKTs he can dream up. Caroline Dezendorf, on Cervelo, and Caitlin Bernstein, on Orbea add to the gravel racing wing of the team. Emily Cheng on Devinci and Matt Lieto on Cervelo both will chase adventure in the wilderness.

Two new Overlander’s join for 2024. Becca Faringer , of Bend, Ore. comes over after a long cyclocross, mountian bike and general gravel carrer with Kona, to ride Yeti with Easton Overland. Australia’s Matt Bird will mix gravel and more extreme-mileage racing around the world.

The team also has new kit from Castelli for 2024 Is Britton adding basketball to his 2024 calendar?

After launching the year at Sea Otter, where Britton landed on the podium in the gravel race, Easton Overland is off to Unbound for the North American classic gravel race. The team’s calendar from there on out includes Lost and Found gravel, Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder and, back here in Canada, the TransRockies Gravel Royale.