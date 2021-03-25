6 gravel shirts that aren’t jerseys

You’re going for a nice gravel ride or bikepacking adventure. You’ve got your cargo shorts, bar bag, maybe even a frame bag. You’re saturated with storage space and, to be honest, the back pockets of a cycling jersey have simply lost their appeal. What should you wear instead? There are no rules about what you should and shouldn’t dress yourself in for a ride, and (unlike road cycling) gravel’s often relaxed vibe really lends itself to creativity in terms of fashion. Here are a few options you could consider for your summer look.

Want to look casual but still signal that you’re a cyclist that owns cycling clothes etc.? This Rapha T is a perfect look for those interested in dipping their toes into the “wearing a t-shirt on a ride” pool, without fully giving up the cycling brand lifestyle.

The hand-dyed Cloud Merino T-Shirt is designed to thermoregulate in all weather and conditions. The shirt is made to be layered, for chillier running (or, in this case, cycling.)

Lululemon- All Yours Crop Tee

Contrary to what some may say, everyone looks good in a crop top. Let your midriff breathe and protect your shoulders from the sun in a cutoff t-shirt.

Etsy/Handup Gloves/Local second-hand- Hawaiian shirt

To get the ultimate relaxed gravel cyclist look you’ll want a shirt that doesn’t look like you’ve just ironed it. Hawaiian shirts, as seen on Canadian pro cyclocross racers Jenn Jackson and Michael van den Ham, are best bought at a local vintage store. Can’t find the perfect fit? Check Etsy and sort by Canadian retailers. If you want a ‘performance’ option, Handup Gloves sells some technical Hawaiian shirts.

The Black Foxes-TBF Short Sleeve Shirt

The Black Foxes are an international collective of unapologetically Black cyclists and outdoors-people that are reclaiming their narratives and roles in the outdoors. Buying a shirt from the collective helps show your support for the group and also gives you something to wear proudly on rides.

Cafe du Cyliste-Magalie Cycling Jersey

Ok so technically this is a jersey, but the fun mesh fabric gives it a unique look and offers some nice ventilation.