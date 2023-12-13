Is this … gravel?

Gravel is a niche dicipline that seems to be in a perpetual state of identity crisis. Is it just slightly harder road riding? Is it only for amateurs? Is it just doing whatever you want? Since no one quite seems to be able to pin down the Spirit of Gravel, there’s no reason gravel can’t just be … freeride? Based on Gabriel Wibmer’s Gravel Mania, that’s a very real option. If you can do it on a gravel bike, it’s gravel riding, right?

We’re now 11 years on from Martyn Ashton blowing minds in Road Bike Party and seven years past Yoann Barelli’s crash course in what is possible on a cyclocross bike. But now gravel bikes are the hot new trend. Wibmer’s here to make sure they get destroyed, too.

Gabriel Wibmer: Gravel Mania

Rider: Gabriel Wibmer

Main Camera:Stephan Wibmer

Second Camera / Assistance: Lara Possenig

Editing: Stephan and Gabriel Wibmer