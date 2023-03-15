Rab gets into adventure biking with Cinder range

British outdoor brand Rab is stepping into the cycling apparel game with its new Cinder range. Using its four decades of experience in the mountains, summer and winter, Rab is targeting the broadly-defined “adventure cycling” category.

Rab’s debut in cycling looks to bring highly technical fabrics and designs together with clean look. The Cinder line aims to cover any kind of off-road riding, from gravel to bikepacking and trail riding. Rab’s launching with a full line of 31 pieces, across men’s and women’s apparel. It’s a complete line that ranges from layers and bib shorts to technical waterproof layers.

“Off road cycling adventures require immense versatility. Dealing with terrain, pace, and fickle weather,” says Tim Fish, Equip Product Director at Rab. “We have over 40 years of knowledge and experience crafting clothing and equipment to manage these conditions. This season we’re introducing a new cycling collection, combining that experience with a finely tuned fit to enable adventure and exploration.”

Women's Cinder Kinetic jacket is full-on all-weather protection Men's Cinder Kinetic jacket comes in an array of colours, and black. Women's Cinder Phantom in the bright red/grapefruit colour. The 99g (size M) Rab Cinder Phantom Jacket packs down into an easily stowable bag Cinder Phantom uses an incredibly lightweight material for breathable venting and weather protection

Rab Cinder line jackets

The highlight of the Rab’s cycling line is the Cinder Phantom jacket. With men’s nd women’s designs, the ultralite waterproof jacket weighs less 100 grams. that makes it easily packable, while still providing breathable waterproof protection. The Phantom jacket is cut to suit cycling, with a drop hem and what Rab calls “ride-refined sleeves.” It uses Rab’s Pertex Shield 2.5 layer stretchy fabric with a microporous waterproof coating.

Rab’s Cinder Kinetic Jacket steps up the protection for wetter forecasts. It uses ultra-soft Proflex fabric, using a three-layer construction for lightweight protection in heavy rain or light showers. A PU hydrophilic membrane is sandwiched between two high-gauge knit fabrics, creating a “softshell” feel with, Rab claims, the protection of a traditional hardshell design.

Cinder Bibs come in a cargo version, with plenty of storage The women's bib also has a cargo version, and colour options. There's also a highly breathable bib liner version The women's liner bib uses 3D formed, women's specific chamois and a handy drop seat function. Cargo bibs look more normal from the front Rab Cinder Kinetic pants add waterproof performance for wetter bikepacking missions Rab Cinder Kinetic shorts also use the ProFlex stretchable and waterproof material

Rab Cinder Bibs and shorts

Rab isn’t just doing outer layers and jerseys. The British brand is getting right into the deep end of cycling-specific apparel with its Cinder Bibs and shorts. Rab opted for a gravel-specific chamois from Elastic Interface. Rab says this chamois suited the widest demographic of users in its testing, specifically suiting long distance riding.

See the rest of the Rab Cinder line.