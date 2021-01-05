This winter challenge is harder than the Festive 500

Jeroboam is a gravel series hosted by 3T that, in normal years, takes place around the world. The Jeroboam rides, which share their name with a 3L wine bottle, are challenging gravel events up to 300km long. Unfortunately in 2020 in-person events aren’t a reality, but 3T has arranged an alternative for some brave winter riders to attempt.

Recently, while the event organizers were searching for new trails for the 2021 edition of the events they were inspired to create a virtual challenge.”We are inviting everyone to take on their own challenge to create a 300km ride,” they said, calling the event the 3T #Soloboam.

The 3T #Soloboam

Anyone can sign up for the Soloboam challenge for free. There are some pre-made Soloboam route options, but as they are in Italy and Spain, Canadian participants will have to design their own gravel route. The event has a special Komoot code for those interested in trying out the mapping platform to build their 300km route.

The idea of the challenge is to complete all 300km at once. Unlike the Festive 500, this event is a one-day non-stop outdoor winter ride. That being said, the organizers are lenient on the rules—”Obviously you can stop to rest or sleep when and where you want,” they say. “You can even stop-off for your own bed midway if the restrictions on travel or the climate in your region prevent you from straying too far from home.” In some parts of Canada, the climate will definitely be a restrictive factor for cyclists doing a full-day ride.

Once you finish the ride, send your Komoot, Strava or similar GPS file to info@jeroboam.bike with some photos or a ride report. 3T #Soloboam finishers will receive the satisfaction only a very long ride can give you, along with a commemorative patch to remember their suffering.